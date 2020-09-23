Ansell helps manufacturers produce protective clothing against COVID-19

Ansell is sharing manufacturing expertise with qualified manufacturers in the US and Canada so that other companies can begin to produce the PPE that is needed most.

The company is providing detailed toolkits with step-by-step instructions, patterns and informative videos to manufacturers with the right capabilities in the US and Canada, to guide them through the process of producing gowns and coveralls that can protect against infective agents.

Ansell Chemical Solutions SBU VP & GM, Paul Bryce, said the COVID-19 pandemic has created major disruptions in the economy.

“All industries have been faced with new challenges created by unprecedented market conditions. Some businesses are idling whilst others have been pushed to the very limits of their capacities,” he said.

“As a safety company, our objectives are clear. We are committed to protecting our communities and frontline workers. We are proud to share our expertise with other manufacturers for an important cause. By leveraging our guidance, qualified manufacturers with sewing capabilities can redirect production lines to make protective clothing. Together we will deliver essential goods and services to slow the spread of COVID-19.”