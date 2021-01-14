Australian protective equipment manufacturer Ansell has announced it has acquired life science brands from Indian manufacturer Primus.

President of the healthcare and global business unit, Darryl Nazareth, said the two companies have also entered a long-term supply partnership.

“India is a fast growing global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub” he said. “This acquisition increases our presence in this important market and provides us with the opportunity to further accelerate growth of our Life Sciences business.”

Primus sells into the Life Science and Specialty Medical sectors, and is one of the few global producers of long cuff gloves with strong brand recognition.

Ansell has two main business segments, Industrial and Healthcare, with operations in North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific.