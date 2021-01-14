Latest News
- South Australia’s Factory of the Future to accelerate growth of advanced manufacturing
- Patented fresh milk processing technology among many to receive Accelerating Commercialisation grant
- Australian manufacturer Nanollose files joint patent to make sustainable fibre
- ECS Botanics to acquire medical cannabis manufacturer Murray Meds
Australian protective equipment manufacturer Ansell has announced it has acquired life science brands from Indian manufacturer Primus.
President of the healthcare and global business unit, Darryl Nazareth, said the two companies have also entered a long-term supply partnership.
“India is a fast growing global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub” he said. “This acquisition increases our presence in this important market and provides us with the opportunity to further accelerate growth of our Life Sciences business.”
Primus sells into the Life Science and Specialty Medical sectors, and is one of the few global producers of long cuff gloves with strong brand recognition.
Ansell has two main business segments, Industrial and Healthcare, with operations in North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific.