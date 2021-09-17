Analytica to manufacture medical devices in Maryborough

Analytica, a medical device manufacturer based in Queensland, will establish a $13.8 million facility for manufacturing and call centre operations in Maryborough, creating up to 194 local jobs over five years.

Analytica’s decision to locate their new facility in Maryborough will be an immense boost to the local economy.

“Analytica are a Queensland company dedicated to the design, development and supply of Class I and II medical devices,” member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said.

“This is a great win for Maryborough and our local manufacturing sector as Analytica currently outsource manufacturing services to interstate companies.”

Roles that will become available include technicians and trades, sales, clerical and admin, machinery operators and labourers.

Analytica’s lead product is the PeriCoach System, which is an e-health treatment for the one-in-three women worldwide who suffer from urinary incontinence after pregnancy or in older age.

The women’s health product is designed to help new mothers rehabilitate their pelvic floor muscles through exercise, and links the exercise in a smartphone app to patients’ support clinicians.

The facility build will be funded by the Queensland government’s $150 million Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.

The global home care health market is booming, and the state government is focused on helping Queensland businesses capitalise on the activity, according to treasurer and minister for Investment Cameron Dick.

“With Analytica securing patents and clearances to market PeriCoach from health and therapeutic agencies in Australia, the US and Europe, the export opportunities are significant,” Dick said.

“Our government will continue to facilitate investment in the biomedical and advanced manufacturing sectors, and we’re thrilled to be supporting Analytica as they expand in Queensland.”

There is significant market demand for devices to treat a number of ailments, including stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

“Our product comprises a device, web portal and smartphone app and brings full feedback-driven treatment into the privacy and convenience of the home,” Analytica chairman Dr Michael Monsour said.

“Women can also give access to their treating physician to monitor their progress remotely. We are excited to be establishing our headquarters, manufacturing and call centre operations in Maryborough.

“We’re looking to secure a facility that we can fit-out to our specifications within the next six months.”

Analytica’s facility is proposed to include a factory, warehouses, call centre, data centre and offices.

The manufacturing capabilities will be built up over time, with the final proposed stages to allow plastic and silicone components to be moulded for the device and printed circuit boards to be fabricated.

“Queensland is at the forefront of technological innovation,” Dick said.

“By helping companies like Analytica take the next step and grow locally, we will unlock a new era of opportunity for our state.”