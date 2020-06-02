AMX 2020 to be postponed, onward to NMW 2021 in Melbourne

Reed Exhibitions Australia has announced the postponement of the launch of the biennial Advanced Manufacturing Expo Sydney, which was due to run 18-20 November 2020. Instead, they will focus on working with the industry on the 2021 edition of National Manufacturing Week which will be held in Melbourne from 11-14 May 2021.

In line with Australian government regulations, the team at Reed Exhibitions Australia have been working closely with their customers, partners and attendees to prepare for the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo. However, in a statement released earlier today, the company mentioned that it was “increasingly evident that launching a new event under the current circumstances will not allow us to reach the maximum potential our industry expects for this inaugural event”.

For further questions regarding the event, please contact the account manager or customer service at info@advancedmanufacturingexpo.com.au who will be happy to help with queries.