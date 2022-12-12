Amphibious aircraft to grow NT aviation manufacturing industry

Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) will manufacture the Albatross G-111T, making the Territory Australia’s first manufacturer and exporter of the aircraft, which can take off and touch down from land, snow, ice and water.

The 13-tonne plane will be housed in a hangar on Bonney Court at the Darwin International Airport, which AAI recently secured through a lease from Airport Development Group.

The Bonney Court hangar will undergo refurbishments over the next three months to enable AAI to begin early works ahead of the development of the Aerospace Manufacturing Precinct – Darwin where ongoing production of the G-111T model will take place.

The Albatross G-111 has not been commercially manufactured for six decades, and the existing aircraft will be used as the prototype for to manufacture upgraded, CASA-approved versions, to be named the G-111T which will be utilised in the key sectors of defence, tourism, border security, and search and rescue operations.

Around 300 direct local jobs will be created in AAI when it commences production. This will progressively ramp up through to 2030. This includes increasing long-term and sustainable Aboriginal employment through targeted training and workshops.

The Northern Territory Government has committed up to $10 million through the Local Jobs Fund via staged milestone-based payments to build upgraded versions of the Albatross in Darwin.

Earlier this year, AAI and established Japanese aircraft manufacturer, ShinMaywa signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-operate in developing the amphibian aircraft manufacturing hub.

Once established in the Territory, AAI will generate extensive value to the local economy, with the company forecasting annual revenue of over $100 million by the end of the decade.

Northern Territory chief minister Natasha Fyles, “The reality of manufacturing amphibious aircraft here in Darwin has really set in today, with the arrival of this historic G-111.

“This exciting venture will create hundreds of local jobs and upskilling opportunities for Territorians, while also injecting millions into our economy.

“This investment is building a brand new industry for the nation right here in Darwin. Both AAI and ShinMaywa will work together to make the Territory the destination for amphibian aircraft manufacturing.”

Minister for advanced manufacturing, Nicole Manison, “The Northern Territory is Australia’s best investment right now and everyone from mining giants to multi-national French aviation leaders are buying into the comeback.

“This is another significant step forward in what will be a long term creator of highly-skilled jobs for the Northern Territory.”