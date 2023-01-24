Ampcontrol receives $5.6M for chronic wounds research

Electrical engineering company Ampcontrol is partnering with innovative medical manufacturer Whiteley Corporation to develop better treatments for chronic wounds.

The two companies have received a grant in Round 13 of the Australian Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program, totalling $5.6 million over three years.

On 19 January 2023, minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic announced $44 million in grants for Australian companies to support 19 collaborative research projects.

Cooperative Research Centres Projects support companies working to commercialise cutting-edge ideas in collaboration with researchers and innovators.

Effective management of chronic wounds requires a combination of treatments that include wound debridement, an anti-biofilm treatment, wound mapping, and a deeper tissue perception of bacterial engagement beyond the wound surface, which cannot typically be seen.

This project brings together a collaborative team made up of Whiteley Corporation, ResTech – a joint venture between Ampcontrol and the University of Newcastle – and Western Sydney University to create a singular approach to wound care.

“This work will be of major medical impact worldwide. Chronic wounds start with a minor skin injury that doesn’t heal but progresses to a problem costing $3.5 billion in Australia alone,” said associate professor Greg Whiteley, executive chairman of Whiteley Corporation.

“We are thrilled to be a partner in this industry-led medical research collaboration with the Whiteley Corporation, University of Newcastle, and Western Sydney University,” said Ampcontrol managing director and CEO Rod Henderson.

“The funding enables industry innovators, researchers, students, and end-users to work together to deliver real outcomes for our community and economy.”