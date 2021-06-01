AML3D partners with Flinders University on wire arc metal alloys

AML3D Limited, a wire additive manufacturing (WAM) company, has announced a partnership with Flinders University College of Science and Engineering to further validate its novel metal alloys.

The partnership will investigate the microstructure and corrosion qualities of AML3D’s Wire Arc metal alloys, led by Professor Jamie Quinton and Professor Sarah Harmer from Flinders Institute for NanoScale Science and Technology and Flinders Microscopy and Microanalysis.

The research will help to inform the potential applications for the WAM products. Valued at $50,000, the project is an exciting step forward in additive manufacturing for Flinders University’s industry engagement.

With Adelaide being home to three dedicated defence industry precincts, the Australian Space Agency and Space Discovery Centre, the findings from the study “will directly benefit South Australia’s defence and aerospace industries,” Quinton said.

“The venture will seek to provide further evidence of the superiority of AML3D’s WAM 3D printed parts over traditional manufacturing processes,” AML3D managing director Andrew Sales said.

“The company has a strong sales pipeline ahead, and certification of our technology from third parties is crucial in driving uptake of our products.”

The partnership follows a recent collaboration with CSIRO, which aims to develop a material strength prediction tool for the Company’s WAMSoft software and highlights the market-leading nature of AML3D’s technology.

In investigating Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing of Aluminium alloys, AML3D will also collaborate with RMIT PhD student Alex Kingsbury. Kingsbury will assess different aluminium alloy compositions designed for the wire arc process.

She is also working alongside AML3D technical engineering manager Dr Paul Colegrove to supervise a final year engineering student capstone project investigating the applicability of WAM for automotive applications.

As a part of their project, the students will test and characterise WAM samples, identify automotive parts that are suitable for the wire arc process and then re-design them to take advantage of the unique benefits of WAM.