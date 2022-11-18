AML3D expands oil and gas presence with new order

Australian additive manufacturing company AML3D has received a $215,000 purchase order with Chevron Australia to manufacture high-strength, corrosion-resistant steel subsea pipeline fittings.

The pipeline fittings will use AML3D’s patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) advanced 3D metal printing technology solution.

The Chevron purchase order follows AML3D’s successful 3D metal printing of an 8-tonne commercial pressure vessel for a Tier One Oil and Gas Client and the world’s largest certified high-pressure, subsea piping spool.

AML3D CEO Ryan Millar said the Chevron subsea pipeline fittings order demonstrates continuing delivery against AML3D’s growth strategy, which includes building out contract and embedded, point-of-need manufacturing technology solutions in the global oil and gas markets.

Under the order, AML3D will manufacture next generation large-scale, steel pipeline fittings to meet both American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and American Petroleum Institute (API) standards.

Once produced, the fittings will undergo rigorous, independent mechanical testing to validate the suitability of AML3D’s WAM® technology for use in subsea programs.

The WAM® manufactured fittings will include materials to improve corrosion resistance in extreme and hostile environments.

“This is another important step in supporting global Oil and Gas customers such as Chevron,” Millar added.

“WAM® can produce higher quality components, faster than traditional manufacturing, that meet stringent industry standards with better ESG outcomes.”

Founded in 2014 and based in Adelaide, AML3D is the world’s first large-scale 3D metal printing company to be accredited by Lloyd’s Register and to secure Additive Manufacturing Facility Accreditation from DNV.

AML3D’s WAM® process 3D prints commercial, large-scale parts for aerospace, defence, maritime, manufacturing, mining, and oil and gas.