AML3D to deliver prototype parts for BAE Systems

Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) developer AML3D has announced a purchase contract with BAE Systems Australia to manufacture prototype parts for nine Hunter class frigates.

The prototype parts will support BAE Systems Australia’s contract with the Australian Department of Defence to design and build the Hunter class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.

The prototype components intend to offer higher strength properties while providing an alternative to traditionally cast items for future builds.

The purchase contract for prototype Hunter class components follows a commercial validation testing program, initiated in October 2020.

The validation testing demonstrated AML3D’s WAM® technology as a cost-effective manufacturing solution with the potential to minimise lead times and meet BAE Systems Australia’s internal standards for additive manufactured components.

In addition, the validation test results illustrated how WAM® technology can support the continuous naval shipbuilding and sustainment of sovereign capability as laid out in the Australian Government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan.

Ryan Millar, AML3D’s chief executive officer said, “Developing our commercial relationships across the marine and defence sectors are key to AML3D’s strategic growth plan.

“We had great confidence that WAM® would satisfy BAE Systems Australia’s testing protocols and are pleased to have successfully moved this project out of the validation testing phase.

“Providing prototype components that will support BAE Systems Australia’s contract with the Royal Australian Navy to build the Hunter class frigates is another step in building a commercial relationship of great significance. Especially in the context of the scale of BAE Systems Australia’s wider shipbuilding initiatives in Australia.”

Founded in 2014 and based in Adelaide, AML3D is the world’s first large-scale 3D metal printing company to be accredited by Lloyd’s Register and to secure Additive Manufacturing Facility Accreditation from DNV.

AML3D utilises new technologies to pioneer and lead metal additive manufacturing globally. Their patented WAM® process 3D prints commercial, large-scale parts for aerospace, defence, maritime, manufacturing, mining, and oil & gas.