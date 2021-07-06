AML3D to commercialise Boeing 3D printed tool

AML3D Limited, a wire additive manufacturing company, has received a purchase contract to produce a 3D printed tooling component from Boeing, called an Invar‑361 “mandrel tool artefact.”

Weighing approximately 150 kilograms, the 3D printed tool incorporates AML3D’s proprietary Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process.

The initial purchase contract is for one artefact, which will be assessed and tested for its mechanical properties, internal soundness, vacuum integrity and to assess AML3D’s ability to produce to Boeing specifications.

Although the part value being manufactured is below $50,000, the significance of this initial purchase contract from Boeing is high given the size and credibility of the counter-party and the potential commercial benefits of future collaborations with the group.

“AML3D is very excited to begin working with Boeing, one of the world’s largest aerospace companies,” AML3D managing director Andrew Sales said.

“This purchase contract will provide the company with a key opportunity to showcase its ability to produce parts on time and to specification with a high-quality customer, as the world adapts to 3D printed solutions in addition to traditional manufacturing.”

