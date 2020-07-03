The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre has welcomed its 2000th member.

Tasmanian manufacturer Seasol is a family-owned manufacturer of organic liquid seaweed and environmentally friendly fertilisers.

The business was founded in the 1970s selling a single product made from kelp.

Proudly Australian owned and made, Seasol has since grown its operations and now employs 60 staff, manufacturing product from its Victorian headquarters for domestic and international markets including the United States, Malaysia, India, South Africa, Vietnam, Singapore, Mauritius and New Zealand.

Seasol’s CEO Alick Osborne said the company hoped to tap into AMGC’s extensive industry knowledge of advanced manufacturing and explore opportunities to collaborate with area experts.

“We all hear about advancing manufacturing, but we really wanted to learn more about how,” he said.

“We aim to enhance Seasol’s efficiency and productivity and respond more quickly to market demands while leveraging the trust we’ve built with our customers locally and abroad.”

Seasol understands the importance of continuous improvement with significant resources committed to research and development (R&D).

The evolution of the brand’s product portfolio allows for commercial farming, home-garden and horticulture sectors to choose from a broad range of liquid and solid fertilisers to increase crop and pasture yields while improving the company’s growth and performance.

AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said Seasol was a welcome addition to the network.

“We welcome Seasol to AMGC’s network and we look forward to working with them to advance their business – unlocking productivity, quality and workforce skills gains along the way,” he said. “Personally, I have been a Seasol customer for years, and let me tell you – the grass is greener on my side.”

Established in 2015, AMGC is a not-for-profit, industry-led organisation established by the Australian Government to support the development and growth of advanced manufacturing in Australia.

Through its initiatives, the network has contributed to a significant and measurable uplift in jobs, revenues and skills across the Australian manufacturing industry.