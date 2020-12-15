AMGC COVID-19 Response Register opening to international buyers

Australian companies are expected to gain new export opportunities to create new jobs, with the COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register opening to international buyers.

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) introduced the online register in March, so local manufacturers and suppliers of crucial products such as personal protective equipment (PPE) could support the national response to the pandemic.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said having stepped up to support domestic production – manufacturers can now take on new markets and sell their products overseas.

“By opening the register to international buyers, Australian companies will be able to utilise the skills and supplies they have developed and keep people in jobs, while helping in the fight against COVID-19 overseas,” Andrews said.

“The register has been very helpful in matching manufacturers and suppliers of COVID-19 related products to areas of demand.

“It has enabled businesses, hospitals, GPs and community groups to find suppliers of PPE, including masks and gowns, and hand sanitiser.

“The register has fostered impressive collaboration between companies and accelerated the development of such products as ventilators and relief beds.”

AMGC managing director, Jens Goennemann, said the addition of international buyer access to the Register would benefit local and international businesses alike.

“Australia’s effective response to COVID-19 has meant that local demand for these products has reduced, but there is still high demand overseas,” Goennemann said.

“The Register has helped link buyers and sellers, forged collaborative efforts and helped build new onshore capabilities – such as invasive ventilators. Now, with the addition of international buyers, the Register will serve to broaden the positive impact Australia’s manufacturing industry is having in response to the pandemic.

“Australian manufacturers supply world class products and international demand for these will benefit local businesses and help bolster onshore manufacturing endeavours.”

The use of the COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register is free for all parties. The purpose of the platform is to enable buyers and sellers to meet. Producers can upload a profile and product description and buyers search for what they need. Overseas entities can register as buyers but not sellers.

Once a contact is made, AMGC has no further involvement. Any business deals are conducted between interested parties off the site.

The register also allows buyers to search for products registered with the Australian Made Campaign and with relevant Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approvals.