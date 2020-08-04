AMGC backs Australian battery manufacturer heading for export markets

Australia’s capabilities to produce lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries for hot-climate operating environments has been strengthened by a co-funding grant from the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) that was awarded to Australia’s first utility-scale Li-ion battery manufacturer, Energy Renaissance.

The co-funded grant includes matched financial contributions from the AMGC of $246,625 and Energy Renaissance each for the project. The project funding will be used to accelerate research and development, and design that will lay the foundation for the company to advance Australia’s lithium-ion battery materials industry as it starts to manufacture batteries for Australia and export to Southeast Asia.

Energy Renaissance will work with research collaborator CSIRO and partners Cadenza Innovation and Wuxi LEAD on these design projects. This includes research and development to re-design components used by Energy Renaissance for its battery energy storage systems. The grant will also be used to design an automated production line using robotics and automated quality control systems to increase efficiencies across Energy Renaissance’s manufacturing facility.

Mark Chilcote, managing director of Energy Renaissance said, “The cleantech manufacturing industry has the potential to lead Australia’s economic recovery post-COVID-19. By partnering with AMGC, Energy Renaissance will advance local battery manufacturing capabilities, create jobs in Australia and build significant economic benefits for our lithium-ion battery materials industry through a local supply chain.”

When Energy Renaissance’s manufacturing facility operates at full capacity, it is expected to employ up to 1,300 workers. 60 percent of its batteries produced will be exported with an expected contribution of $3 billion per annum to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Modelling conducted by Energy Renaissance has revealed it has the potential to create five jobs in upstream industries such as mining for every new employee hired.

AMGC’s managing director, Jens Goennemann said, “Australia has an opportunity to lead the world when it comes to energy transition while adding value to our abundant natural resources. It was this ability we identified some time ago with Energy Renaissance and its manufacturing aspirations.

“Energy Renaissance’s hot-climate battery technology has numerous applications across multiple sectors including energy, defence, commercial and industrial – both domestically and abroad. They are an example of how Australia’s advanced manufacturing industry is developing world-leading solutions.”

The location for Energy Renaissance’s first manufacturing facility in Australia will be announced in the second half of 2020.