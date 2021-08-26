AMGC appoints a new director for Northern Territory office

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) has appointed respected industry advocate Charmaine Barrett as director for the Northern Territory.

“The Northern Territory is certainly leading ahead of other jurisdictions when it comes to understanding the potential of manufacturing. Charmaine brings with her a deep understanding of the Territories industrial landscape, and she is the perfect person to convert this potential into outcomes,” AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said.

“With the appointment of Charmaine to the role and the Territory government as a partner, AMGC has all the right ingredients in place to transform the Top End from being a lucky economy to a smart one, underpinned by a thriving manufacturing industry.”

With 15 years of industry experience, Barrett joins AMGC from Industry Capability Network (ICN) where she held positions as operations manager and business development manager for the NT.

In her new role Barrett will lead the joint, five-year, $8.75 million NT/AMGC program to fast-track investment and commercialise advanced manufacturing opportunities across the Northern Territory.

“As a proud Territorian, I cannot wait to get to work and build a stronger, more diverse manufacturing industry not only across the Top End but also in our regional centres,” Barrett said.

“Over the past 15-years I have seen first-hand the potential of NT businesses. A program such as this is exactly what we require to spur innovation, investment and prosperity for the region. I look forward to getting to work with AMGC and the Northern Territory government.”

The program delivers on the recommendations of the Territory Economic Reconstruction’s final report, which will see:

AMGC establish an office in Darwin, which will house the dedicated Territory-based director who will be supported by AMGC’s existing national team

AMGC manage a competitive dollar-for-dollar, co-funded grant program for NT industry stakeholders

The creation of advanced manufacturing projects, which will generate more jobs for Territorians and bolster the local economy with new investment opportunities.

“It’s great to have Charmaine on board – she will be an exceptional asset in expanding industry and attracting new investment to the Territory,” chief minister Michael Gunner said.

“We know we’ve got a lot to give in the advanced manufacturing space, and this new partnership will help turn local businesses’ dreams into reality.

“By building up our advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are strengthening our economy and creating more jobs for Territorians and more exports for Australia and the world.”

Over the past three years, AMGC has facilitated more than 340 national collaborations and co-funded over 80 industry projects, while creating over 2,300 jobs across Australia.

It has invested over $66.8 million of combined industry and government funds into manufacturing projects, resulting in an estimated $1.2 billion in additional national revenue.