AMCL welcomes ACFA to support local manufacturing sector

The Australian Made Campaign (AMCL) has welcomed the Australian Cabinet and Furniture Association (ACFA) as a Campaign Associate, to support the continued growth of Australia’s local furnishings and furniture manufacturing sector.

ACFA is one of Australia’s primary industry associations for furnishing, cabinetmaking and joinery manufacturers. Run by industry, ACFA promotes the viewpoints and interests of the furniture and furnishing related industries and provides its members with training, workplace relations resources, and innovations to help businesses stay relevant in a competitive market.

Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro, said AMCL’s partnership with ACFA supports the growth of the local furnishings and furniture manufacturing sector with more and more Australians preferencing Australian Made products.

“Australian furnishings and furniture manufacturers are known for their leading design skills, craftsmanship, and quality production. The demand for these authentic Aussie products is growing continuously. When you buy Australia Made products, you know what you are getting – products made to the highest of manufacturing and safety standards. At the same time, you are helping to support the local industry.”

According to Roy Morgan research, the majority (60 per cent) of Australians preferring to buy Australian-made furniture and home furnishings with 88 per cent of Australians confident that products displaying the logo had been manufactured or grown within Australia.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Australian Cabinet and Furniture Association. In these times of global competition, it is essential that we foster a local manufacturing environment that encourages and assists manufacturers to innovate, build on their success and provides pathways to new markets,” said Lazzaro.

ACFA CEO, Dean Brakell said its clear mandate as an industry organisation is to build and promote a stronger Australian cabinet and furniture industry.

“This exciting new partnership will deliver ACFA members opportunities to promote their products and grow their local and export markets. Our local manufacturers are world leaders, providing superior products and services to local and international customers,” Brakell said.

Australian Made looks forward to supporting ACFA and its members with improved access to Australia’s most recognised, trusted and widely used country of origin symbol – the Australian Made logo. The third-party accreditation system ensures products that carry the logo are certified as “authentically Australian”.