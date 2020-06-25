Amaero International Limited (Amaero) has announced an update on the company’s patent applications for its high-performance aluminium alloy “Amaero HOT Al”. The company has applied for broad international patent coverage, for the new heat treatable aluminium alloy, which has entered its final approval stage, the national phase of the patent co-operation Treaty (“PCT”).

International patent application for Amaero’s high performance, High Operating Temperature (HOT) Aluminium alloy, “Amaero HOT Al”, enters final stage of approval, with three out of four stages of patent application already completed.

“Amaero HOT Al” is a new high-performance aluminium alloy, with scandium and manganese alloying additions, resulting in 3D printed parts that can be directly aged (age hardening heat treatment), to yield superior strength and durability at high operating temperature.

Amaero has applied for broad patent coverage in nations strategic to the global aviation, defence, space supply chain and sports equipment sectors.

Aluminium-scandium alloys have significant applications in the aerospace and sports equipment industries, which includes the manufacture of tennis rackets, baseball bats, bicycle frames and multiple other applications, which rely on high performance materials.

Developed by Monash University, Amaero has exclusive global commercial licence rights to the patented alloy.

The development and patent application align with Amaero’s long-term strategy of expanding its offering through the commercialisation of metal alloys developed by research partners. This is the second patented alloy and powder that Amaero holds exclusive global commercial license rights to.

The PCT is an international treaty with more than 150 contracting states, allowing patent protection for an invention simultaneously in a large number of countries by filing a single “international” patent application, instead of filing several separate national or regional patent applications. The granting of patents remains under the control of the national or regional patent offices in what is called the “national phase”1, which Amaero HOT Al has now entered.

“There has been a significant amount of work completed over more than half a century to improve the heat tolerance of aluminium alloys, to allow them to withstand higher operating temperatures without degradation of mechanical properties. Today, we have a solution through the Company’s newly developed Aluminium-scandium alloy, Amaero HOT Al,” Amaero CEO, Barrie Finnin.