Amaero to manufacture Boeing metal evaluation parts in Melbourne

Amaero International, a leader in metal additive manufacturing, has announced a purchase order from Boeing, for the manufacture of metal evaluation parts.

The evaluation parts will be developed and manufactured at the company’s facilities in El Segundo facility in California and Melbourne, Australia.

Amaero CEO, Barrie Finnin, said the purchase order will confirm and strengthen Amaero’s long term strategic direction.

“The purpose of Boeing’s Global Supply Chain program is to provide access to companies like Amaero to identify opportunities to support global programs within Boeing,” he said.

“We have worked closely with Boeing’s Global Supply Chain people to unearth a multitude of opportunities within several Boeing programs for Amaero to supply prototypes and production. We look forward to working on the evaluation parts in our facilities in Melbourne and El Segundo and continuing to build our relationship.”

Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, supporting airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

Products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.