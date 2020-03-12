Amaero launches 3D printing facility in Adelaide

Metal additive manufacturer Amaero has launched its first 3D printing facility in Adelaide in partnership with the University of Adelaide.

The facility, established by the university with funding from the South Australian government, contains three Renishaw AM 400 3D printing machines and ancillary equipment. Amaero recently joined the site as an industry partner.

Amaero CEO Barrie Finnin believes South Australia is fast becoming a centre of aerospace and the defence industry.

“Additive manufacturing is one of the most promising sectors of the Australian economy, and it is growing in strategic importance,” he said.

“Amaero is proud to be leader in this field and we look forward to collaborating with the University of Adelaide to further develop skills in this field.”

A Strategic Partnership Agreement between Amaero and the University of Adelaide will focus on developing manufacturing capability in the state.

Innovation and skills minister David Pisoni said the state government is focused on future industries such as defence, health and industrial manufacturing, which made South Australia a “natural fit” for Amaero.

“This facility is a key enabler to help with the adoption of metal 3D printing by local companies that will drive innovation and the translation into new-to-world and new-to-industry products, services and processes,” he said.

The Adelaide facility is the latest in addition to other sites in Melbourne and El Segundo, California.