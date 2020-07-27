Amaero gets AS9100 certification

Amaero International Limited has announced that their facility in El Segundo, California, has been awarded AS9100 Aerospace Certification (“Certification”), as the company continues to pursue high value contracts in the Aerospace industry.

Overseen by the International Aerospace Quality Group, AS9100 Certification is a widely adopted and standardised international quality management system for the Aviation, Space and Defence (AS&D) industries. Introduced in 1990, AS9100 covers the better-known ISO 9001:2015 certification, and builds upon the global aviation standard of AS9000M (1997), which has been periodically updated to reflect new quality standards and manufacturing trends within the stringent AS&D industry.

The certification of the El Segundo facility further builds on the AS9100 certification of the Notting Hill facility in Melbourne and will provide the company with access to further opportunities within these markets.

With qualification steps already in place, over the coming months, Amaero intends to start bidding on high value contracts within these sectors.

Commenting on the Certification, Amaero International Limited CEO, Barrie Finnin, said, “AS9100 Certification is a key step in Amaero’s growth strategy, as the Company seeks additional opportunities in the Aviation, Space and Defence industries. The Certification is a requirement of major aviation and aerospace manufacturers, including Pratt and Whitney, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, without it we would not be eligible to supply components for their production programs.”

AS9100 Certification provides Amaero with the qualification as a prerequisite to be considered as a supplier to the Aerospace industry, the public recognition as a global leader in the industry, have further internal validation of controls and procedures, have independent feedback to facilitate ongoing development and improvements. In addition, the certification aligns with Amaero’s mid-term growth strategy.