Alpha HPA will build a new alumina industrial plant in Gladstone

Alpha HPA, a manufacturer of sustainable high purity aluminium (HPA) products, has purchased a 9.2ha site in the Gladstone State Development Area in Queensland to build a new $300 million high purity alumina industrial plant.

Alpha HPA managing director Rimas Kairaitis said it’s an exciting time for the Australian company as it fast tracks construction of its Stage One, Precursor Production Facility (PPF).

“We’ve operated a Brisbane demonstration plant since July 2019, and we are confident in the demand for high purity alumina,” Kairaitis said.

“Stage One, which is fully funded, will enable us to commence commercial production from August 2022, tapping into this demand quickly. Stage Two, the full-scale project, will commence in parallel with Stage One and is scheduled to be commercially operating by 2024.”

Alpha HPA was attracted to the Gladstone region by its extensive infrastructure and port facilities, established industrial sector and skilled workforce.

“Gladstone is a world-best location for existing industries with a proven track record of growing successful new industries – like the emerging green energy manufacturing sector,” minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said.

“Alpha HPA are joining other global companies, who have also recently chosen Gladstone to establish their manufacturing hubs and create local jobs.”

Gladstone is fast becoming a world-leading manufacturing hub, drawing on global demand for renewable energy to inspire new industry growth, deputy premier and minister for State Development Steven Miles said.

“Alpha HPA’s project will support around 120 new regional jobs in a new emerging industry with global demand,” Miles said.

“High purity alumina is used in items such as LED lights, lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, solar battery storage and consumer electronics, and synthetic sapphire which is used in watches and smartphone camera glass. These are high-technology items with rising consumer demand, particularly in China and Europe.”

Other companies also locating to the Gladstone State Development Area include:

Fortescue Future Industries is set to build a green hydrogen manufacturing facility

CleanCo has signed an agreement to join Sumitomo Corporation and its partners on the development of a hydrogen industry

Hydrogen Utility (H2U) plans on building the export precinct for their proposed H2-HubTM Gladstone green hydrogen and green ammonia project at Yarwun

Queensland generator Stanwell and Japan’s largest hydrogen supplier Iwatani, will commence a $10.4 million feasibility study into the development of a large-scale renewable hydrogen facility in Gladstone.

These opportunities were a result of the Queensland government’s investment to put Queensland on the map as a solid renewable energy and decarbonising industry, minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said.

“Renewables are a massive opportunity to decarbonize industry and bring manufacturing back to Queensland,” he said.

“We are making sure we are grabbing this opportunity with both hands and creating these decent, secure jobs for Queenslanders.”

For more information, visit the Alpha HPA website.