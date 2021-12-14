Allweld Manufacturing delivers new local rescue vessel

Allweld Manufacturing, a fabricator based in Maryborough in Queensland, has delivered a new rescue vessel named Rescue 1 to Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue.

On inspecting the 11.94m vessel in Hervey Bay, deputy premier and minister for State Development Steven Miles said it was great to see Allweld Manufacturing reaching new limits.

“Last year, we supported the expansion and diversification of their operations in Maryborough to enable them to enter a new growth phase and create more local jobs in manufacturing,” Miles said.

“The expansions saw construction of a 462 square metre manufacturing facility accommodating a state-of-the-art paint finishing system, waterjet cutter and associated fixtures and equipment. It also provided secure employment for Allweld’s staff and opportunity to recruit 16 more skilled workers and six more apprentices.”

According to member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari, it was a great example of how investing in local manufacturing as part of the COVID-19 economic recovery benefitted the region.

“We know the importance of backing our regions and investing locally to create jobs and Rescue 1 represents that,” Tantari said.

“Rescue 1 has been designed and built locally using Australian aluminium and it’s fantastic to see what Allweld have achieved since completing the expansion earlier this year. Not only did this vessel support local jobs during construction, as a marine rescue vessel, it will also save lives.”

Allweld Manufacturing has seen a lot of growth in the last few years, Allweld Manufacturing director Josh Linwood said.

“We are diversifying our range and product offering and securing new markets,” Linwood said.

“Rescue 1 is our first venture into fire, rescue and ambulance vehicles and marine craft and we are very pleased with the final product. We’re so grateful for the continued support from the Queensland government, it’s great to see them backing regional business.”

Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay commodore Graeme Davies said they were happy to keep this project within the region to boost the local economy and support jobs.

“Rescue 1 is a welcome addition to our squadron, especially with the Fraser Coast being the state’s third-busiest rescue zone,” Davies said.

“The vessel is primarily used for marine rescues and medical evacuations from K’gari (Fraser Island) and enables us to keep providing first class marine safety services in our part of Queensland into the future.”