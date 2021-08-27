Alliance Airlines to build a new MRO facility at Rockhampton

A new aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility will be constructed by Alliance Airlines at Rockhampton Airport via support from the Queensland government.

Alliance Airlines has received $60 million in Jobs and Regional Growth funding to establish the facility. It will mean the airline’s major maintenance activities can be carried out domestically, rather than overseas.

“In a state as vast as Queensland, we know how important it is to have a thriving, competitive aviation sector,” treasurer and minister for Investment Cameron Dick said.

“In recent years, Alliance Airlines has grown rapidly and expanded from resources-based operations to conventional passenger and freight services. In the next 12 months, Alliance’s fleet of aircraft will expand from 43 to 75.”

In supporting the airline’s growing fleet, the Rockhampton MRO facility will see 98 new long-term, operational jobs created by 2024.

“There will also be a significant number of construction jobs to manage the capital works and other indirect employment opportunities created,” Dick said.

“Base maintenance means a lot of overhaul work and that means a lot of opportunities for local businesses in the supply chain. This will create a raft of new opportunities for avionics, aerospace technologies, wheels, tyres, brakes and landing gear, engine maintenance, interiors and upholstery and cabin accessories suppliers.”

Headquartered in Brisbane, Alliance Airlines provides dedicated contract, charter and aviation services to support mining, energy, tourism and government sectors with its fleet of Fokker and Embraer aircraft.

The company also operates flights on behalf of most of Australia’s largest airlines. The company operates across all mainland Australian states and territories, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

Alliance Airlines’ $250 million investment into its fleet expansion over the past 12 months was further motivation to relocate its major maintenance activities to Queensland.

“This move will give us better control and coordination of our fleet, minimise costs and exposure to border closures and currency fluctuations, and will increase efficiencies across the entire Alliance group,” Alliance Airlines chairman Steve Padgett said.

“Once the facility is fully operational, we expect to achieve approximately $20 million per annum in full export replacement. We’re pleased to be working with the Queensland government with its funding support going directly to establishing the facility.

“This is in addition to the recently announced $25 million from the Australian government for upgrades to the Rockhampton Airport to service the facility.”

The state government is focused on supporting industry growth, according to minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher.

“This is just another example of our government’s commitment to delivering opportunities for regional businesses and manufacturers to access new supply chains and create secure, long-term jobs,” Butcher said.

The state government has identified MRO services as a key growth opportunity for Queensland as outlined in the Queensland Aerospace 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan. It will continue to maximise opportunities to support the industry.