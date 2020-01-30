Alcoa’s WA operations win sustainability certification

Alcoa’s bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Western Australia have received a sustainability certification, after a comprehensive, third-party audit.

“This recognition validates the strong commitment we have to responsible and sustainable production and to working with our stakeholders to deliver long-term value,” Alcoa’s executive vice president and chief external affairs officer, Michelle O’Neill, said.

“It is additional evidence of our commitment to advance sustainably, one of our strategic priorities and a key differentiator for our future.”

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s (ASI) Performance Standard certification process requires a comprehensive, third-party audit, which was completed successfully at the Huntly and Willowdale bauxite mines and the Kwinana, Pinjarra, and Wagerup alumina refineries.

ASI is a global sustainability certification program for the aluminum industry, representing both upstream producers and downstream manufacturers, with participation from a broad spectrum of civil society organizations.

“We are delighted to congratulate Alcoa on their latest certifications for these Western Australian operations. ASI’s 2018 Annual General Meeting participants were fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit the Huntly Mine and Pinjarra Refinery operations, so it is a pleasure to see these facilities achieve ASI Certification,” chief executive officer at ASI, Fiona Solomon, said.

In total, Alcoa now has nine locations in four countries certified to ASI’s Performance Standard with additional locations undergoing the review process.