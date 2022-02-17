Alcoa Corporation – a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminium products – are being recognised for their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance after achieving inclusion in S&P Global’s “The Sustainability Yearbook 2022”.

Alcoa scored within the top 15 per cent of their industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment used to assess ESG performance, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Companies listed in the Sustainability Yearbook were also expected to achieve an S&P Global ESG Score within 30 per cent of their industry’s top performances.

Alcoa’s recent success reflected their 2021 announcement to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all global operations by 2050, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Executive vice president and chief external affairs officer, Sonya Elam Harden, explained that the inclusion aligned with Alcoa’s vision to reinvent the aluminium industry for a sustainable future.

“Our inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook is a great achievement that reflects the accomplishments of our employees across the globe and the progress we continue to make in delivering on our sustainability ambitions,” she said.

Alcoa’s ESG goals accompanied the company’s effort to commit to gender equality, resulting in their inclusion in Bloomberg LP’s Gender Equality index. The company was one of only 418 companies to make the list, which tracked the performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

The company was also recognised for their focus on diversity through their inclusion in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices, and benefits, pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees.

“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate our business, reflected both in our strategic priority to Advance Sustainability and our vision to reinvent the aluminium industry for a sustainable future,” Elam Harden said.

Alcoa is expecting to develop breakthrough innovations and practices leading to greater efficiency, sustainability, and stronger communications in the future.