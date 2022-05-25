Albanese tells China to dump trade bans

At the Quad leaders meeting, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sent a message to China – the global powerhouse needs to lift trade sanctions on Australian imports.

The summit in Tokyo was attended by leaders of Japan, Australia, India and the United States, where Albanese also discussed concerns over Beijing’s new security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Beijing ended a two-year stalemate between the two countries earlier this week, as Premier Li Keqiang congratulating Albanese on winning the election in the hopes of China and Australia having “sound and stable relations.”

In late 2020, China suspended Queensland timber imports in a long list of sanctions on Australian products. Chinese officials sighted detections of live insects in consignments and within a few months, Australian timber imports were largely suspended. Some Australian manufacturers have also had to redeploy their products to other foreign markets.

“With regard to our relations, Australia seeks good relations with all countries. But it’s not Australia that’s changed: China has. It is China that has placed sanctions on Australia. There is no justification for doing that. And that’s why they should be removed,” said Albanese.

Australia continues to focus on strengthening its defence capabilities – he indicated speaking to US President Joe Biden about the AUKUS alliance on the development of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia.