Airbus and Deakin kick off research collaboration

Aviation manufacturing giant Airbus and Deakin University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards future research collaborations, which could include investigations in areas such as robotics, materials, motion simulators, artificial intelligence and batteries.

“This agreement provides an invaluable opportunity to draw the best out of what researchers can offer to industry through a series of short, medium, and long-term collaboration projects,” pro vice-chancellor for defence technologies, Professor Saeid Nahavandi, said.

“I’m confident that there’s a multitude of ways in which Deakin’s world class research and development in AI and machine learning could assist Airbus,” Nahavandi said.

One example is the Deakin Institute for Intelligent Systems Research and Innovation’s ability to bring together and optimise complex systems. Engineering and IT researchers from the institute provide practical solutions to real world problems and develop commercial-ready products and services – such as robotics, simulation modelling and haptics solutions – to clients in the aerospace, automotive, defence, security, logistics and health industries.

“In the area of human performance, for example, we can help model human factors such as emotional responses and behaviours as the aviation industry continues to push frontiers in terms of flight times,” Nahavandi said.

Deakin’s deputy vice chancellor for research, Professor Julie Owens, said Deakin was a world-leader in key research areas highly relevant to the new Airbus partnership – including robotics, materials, motion simulators, artificial intelligence and batteries.

“Many Deakin researchers are very industry focused, providing high-quality translational research and innovation outcomes, some of which have been rapidly transitioned into commercial products, as evidenced by the growing number of Deakin start-ups over recent years,” Owens said.