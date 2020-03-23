Ai Group welcomes Victorian government stimulus

National employer association Ai Group has welcomed the Victorian government’s survival packages to support businesses and jobs.

A $500 million Business Support Fund has been established by the government to assist the hardest hit sectors. Ai Group will help administer the funds.

Victorian head of Ai Group Tim Piper said discussions with treasurer Tim Pallas have been positive.

“The announcement recognises the crisis conditions many smaller companies in Victoria are already experiencing,” he said.

“The provision of full payroll tax refunds to small and medium businesses with payrolls of less than $3 million is significant and will help maintain employment.”

Measures for bigger businesses who are major employers should also be considered in the near future, Piper said.

Ai Group will work in collaboration with the government to support all businesses and workers.

“The economic uncertainty created by the pandemic has necessitated extraordinary actions that are beyond normal budgetary measures,” Piper said.