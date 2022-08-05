Ai Group launches new technology model for construction products

The Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) has officially launched the implementation in Australia and New Zealand of the ETIM classification standard for the construction sector, supported by manufacturers.

ETIM is an international classification model that provides construction industry participants with a much-needed structure for standardised (technical) product data exchange.

“A number of major local and international manufacturers and distributors have agreed to support the introduction of the ETIM model for Australia and New Zealand, and it is refreshing to see industry leading companies cooperating to advance the success and sustainability of their industry sector,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

The ETIM technical information model has already been adopted in over 20 countries and has been translated into many different languages across global markets. Specifically, it defines in a consistent way the technical attributes that B2B buyers need in order to match a product to a particular need.

Implementing it for Australian and New Zealand businesses in the construction sector will have several benefits, including cost savings in design and construction delivery times and processes, and it will support more sophisticated supply chain management practices.

Willox said that Ai Group was delighted to be invited to establish and operate a chapter of ETIM in Australia and New Zealand.

“Ai Group provides solution-driven advice to address business opportunities and risks and introducing the ETIM model for business in both Australia and New Zealand is part of what we do to support industries, especially competing in global markets and supporting industry supply chains,” he said.

Willox went on to announce that Andrew Bau from Siemens and Stephanie Edwards from NHP Electrical Engineering Products have been appointed as co-chairs of the ETIM Australia and New Zealand Advisory Board, representing the electrotechnology sector.

A list of founding members in the ETIM Chapter can be access through the ETIM Australia and New Zealand website.

ETIM will initially be implemented for the electrotechnology sector followed by the plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sectors, then general building products.