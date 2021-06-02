Ai Group Australian PMI for May indicates expansion in sector

The Australian Industry Group (Ai Group), peak employer organisation, has shown a 0.1-point increase for May in its Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index (Australian PMI), amounting to 61.8 points.

This denotes a faster rate of expansion in activity. In its eighth month of consecutive recovery following Q2 of 2020, the result represents the index’s highest monthly result since March 2018 and the fourth highest since the Australian PMI commenced in 1992.

“Australia’s manufacturing sector maintained its rapid pace of expansion in May, fuelled by strong demand from the construction sector, a pick-up in business investment and healthy demand from households,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

“Each of the six diverse manufacturing groups expanded at a more rapid rate in the month led by the machinery and equipment, building products and chemicals sectors. Manufacturing production and employment accelerated and while the pace of expansion eased from April’s record high, sales also continued to rise.

“Manufacturers experienced further pressure on input costs and with wages also rising more rapidly, they are seeking to recover some of these extra costs from customers. With capacity utilisation running at high levels and new orders continuing to grow, manufacturers are finding it increasingly difficult to fill positions. While the new Victorian lockdown will dampen enthusiasm somewhat, these conditions are likely to be setting the stage for a lift in investment by manufacturers,” he said.

Seasonally adjusted Index this month Change from last month Long-run average Trend Index this month Change from last month Long-run average Australian PMI 61.8 0.1 50.7 Food & beverages 61.0 1.0 53.8 Production 64.5 0.9 51.5 Machinery & Equipment 64.7 0.2 50.1 Employment 61.3 3.3 49.1 Metals products 54.5 0.8 47.3 New Orders 64.9 1.5 51.3 Petroleum, coal, chemicals & rubber products 65.7 2.1 51.6 Supplier Deliveries 51.6 -7.5 51.0 Building, wood, furniture & other 66.4 3.8 49.9 Finished Stocks 62.3 -0.7 49.7 Textiles, clothing, footwear, paper & printing 64.2 0.4 46.9 Exports 48.9 -9.9 50.0 Sales 60.9 -4.2 49.4 Input prices 82.1 8.0 67.6 Selling prices 58.3 5.4 48.4 Average wages 62.9 1.1 58.7 Capacity utilisation (%) 85.1 0.0 74.1

Results above 50 points indicate expansion. * All indexes for sectors in the Australian PMI are reported in trend terms (Henderson 13-month filter).

All six manufacturing sectors in the Australian PMI expanded in May at a faster pace than April. Sectors that directly supply the construction sector saw the strongest results, including building materials (up 3.8 points to 66.4), machinery & equipment (up 0.2 points to 64.7) and chemicals (up 2.1 points to 65.7).

Six of the seven activity indices expanded in May, with only the exports index indicating a contraction (down 9.9 points to 48.9). Those with stronger expansion were production (up 0.9 points to 64.5), employment (up 3.3 points to 61.3) and new orders (up 1.5 points to 64.9).

Meanwhile, input prices for manufacturers are surging for various raw materials due to high global commodity prices for metals, oil and other key inputs. This pushed index prices up 8.0 points to 82.1, its highest level since June 2008. Manufacturers’ selling prices also increased (up 5.4 points to 58.3), suggesting more manufacturers are passing on some of these higher input costs to their customers.

The average wages index rose again in May (up 1.1 points to 62.9), while the capacity utilisation index maintained April’s record high at 85.1 per cent.

