AGL moves forward with integrated battery system plan

AGL has announced that it has lodged a scoping report with the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) for a grid-scale battery system to be located on the Liddell Power Station site, alongside the existing plant.

The Liddell Battery is part of the 850MW multi-site integrated battery system AGL targets to develop by FY24 as announced in its FY20 Results, and is in support of its Climate Statement commitments to continue to invest in new sources of electricity supply.

AGL COO, Markus Brokhof said over the past decade battery technology has evolved rapidly and is now at an investment level that allows AGL to lead the transition to decarbonisation in Australia.

“Battery storage is critical to enhance the energy system’s flexibility and support the ongoing integration of renewable sources to the NEM,” Mr Brokhof said.

“It removes one of the biggest limiting factors of renewables, by providing electricity anytime but particularly during peak demand.

“For a long time AGL led the way in renewable investment. As more renewables come into the energy system, we need to make sure we are supporting the development of storage and firming capacity, like grid-scale batteries.”

AGL’s support of grid-scale battery projects include Wandoan (100 MW), Maoneng (4 x 50 MW) and Dalrymple (30 MW).

“We believe battery technology is now at a level that allows AGL to lead in Australia’s transition to a smarter and more efficient energy future,” Brokhof said.

Planning applications are also being developed for a battery connected to Torrens Island Power Station site in Adelaide with other sites under consideration.

To support delivery of this target AGL has invited select suppliers to tender for the procurement of the grid-scale batteries included in this system.

Mr Brokhof said AGL is getting on with the business of transition and continuing to investigate how to incorporate new technology options that will provide flexible generation and storage.

“We believe Australia has an opportunity to be a low-emissions, energy superpower in the years to come which is what we have set out to achieve through the delivery of our commitments under our Climate Statement,” Brokhof said.

“We are committed to helping create an energy future that is smart, efficient and affordable for our customers. This project will not only enable those outcomes but in doing so set the stage for a battery era.”

The investment in batteries is part of AGL’s ongoing commitment to firming technology and is in direct alignment with the Federal Government’s National Technology Investment Roadmap and consistent with AEMO’s 2020 Integrated System Plan released in July.