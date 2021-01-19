AGL announces suppliers for grid-scale battery plans

AGL has announced that energy storage technology companies, Wärtsilä and Fluence have been secured under non-exclusive framework agreements to supply up to 1000MW of grid-scale battery storage.

AGL COO, Markus Brokhof said Wärtsilä and Fluence were chosen through a competitive tender process for their capability, experience and pricing as well as their alignment with AGL’s values and strategic objectives.

“This framework agreement is another example of AGL getting on with the business of energy transition and will enable delivery against our commitment to build 850MW of grid-scale battery storage by FY2024,” Mr Brokhof said.

“Wärtsilä and Fluence are both global leaders in energy storage technologies, ensuring we are investing in the highest standards for performance, reliability and safety.

“We are already well advanced with our planning process and these framework agreements will reduce tender timeframes for individual projects, enabling faster project schedules and commercial operation.

“We’re excited to see our grid-scale battery plans begin to come to life; we know energy storage technology is critical in creating cleaner and smarter distributed energy infrastructure.

“Our grid-scale battery plans provide critical firming capacity to the market and will play a leading role in the energy industry’s transition over the coming decades.”

Last year, AGL announced plans to build batteries at Loy Yang A power station in Victoria (200MW), Liddell power station (150MW) and Broken Hill (50MW) in NSW and Torrens Island (250 MW) in South Australia.

Mr Brokhof said AGL has been Australia’s largest private investor in renewables and is now leading in the development of storage technology such as batteries, ranging in size from grid-scale to residential.

“Grid-scale batteries allow AGL to leverage excess solar and wind generation to provide capacity when renewable sources are not generating.

“These plans are part of the commitments made in our Climate Statement which targets net zero emissions by 2050.”

Wärtsilä Energy Sales Director, Suraj Narayan said we are delighted that AGL has selected Wärtsilä as one of the suppliers for the projects under AGL’s grid-scale battery plans.

“AGL is a valued customer for Wärtsilä and we look forward to providing our smart technology solutions to support AGL’s plans for critical firming capacity that will play a leading role in the energy transition from coal to renewables,” Mr Narayan said.

Wärtsilä Energy Business Development Manager, Thomas Hellmich said we are thrilled to support AGL’s development of a network of integrated and intelligent grid-scale battery systems that will advance the transition to a renewable energy future, while helping to maintain system strength, network stability and energy security.

Fluence Vice President of Global Markets Jan Teichmann said AGL is leading the way, taking battery-based energy storage in Australia to the next level to deliver large-scale flexibility that is critical to support the National Electricity Market.

“Fluence is proud to offer our long experience and latest-generation technology to support AGL’s goal of delivering firm renewable power,” Mr Teichmann said.

“Australia’s grid is evolving quickly, and batteries can fill critical gaps left by coal and gas retirements, both the super-fast services needed to strengthen the grid and as a source of peak power.

“As a pioneer of the technology, Fluence’s team has seen the demand for energy storage grow to where we are now regularly contracting and deploying both 100+ MW storage solutions and portfolios of storage assets on grids around the world.”