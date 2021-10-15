Aerospace company to build reusable hypersonic satellite with USQ

Aerospace company, Hypersonix Launch Systems, has entered an agreement with the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) to create a reusable hypersonic UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), Delta Velos.

The launch vehicle was a technology demonstrator for key aspects of a reusable small satellite launch system.

“We are the first university to sign an agreement with Hypersonix Launch Systems to support their journey towards their first launch, approximately two years from now,” USQ Centre for Future Materials director Professor Peter Schubel said.

“This project will involve high-temperature composites manufacturing which is an area of expertise for our team. USQ’s Centre for Future Materials is an industry-focused research and technology organisation, delivering real-world, large-scale solutions for our clients, utilising our extensive laboratories and manufacturing equipment.”

The team is excited for Hypersonix Launch Systems to join them as a new research partner, Schubel said.

“Their innovative technology requires advanced composite materials, and we look forward to working with them and testing the most suitable materials for their needs,” he said.

The goal is to investigate materials for their high-temperature resistance and long durability qualities, accessing their potential for reusable launch vehicles and engines.

“The university offers a great range of testing including materials characterisation, polymer analysis, mechanical testing and large-scale structural testing; including motor performance testing up to 250kN thrust,” Hypersonix Launch Systems managing director David Waterhouse said.

“This is exactly what we were looking for in our current building phase.”

According to Hypersonix Launch Systems co-founder, CTO and head of R&D Michael Smart, the company was “extremely lucky to have the support of a university that has extensive expertise in the materials we require.”

“It’s also just a stone’s throw away from our Brisbane office,” he said.

Hypersonix Launch Systems vision is to create the world’s leading sustainable hypersonic technology that fundamentally disrupts the way we fly to space and around the world.

With a focus and expertise on scramjet technology and hypersonic launch systems, Hypersonix Launch Systems’ initial motivation is to deploy small satellites into low Earth orbit and find their unique place in the rapidly growing satellite launch market.