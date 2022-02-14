Advancing Women in STEM with new government funding

An additional $6.7 million in federal government funding has been secured for Science & Technology Australia’s Superstars of STEM program and is backing the Women in STEM ambassador initiative, including its Future You campaign.

Making the announcement on International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the investments aim to support gender equity in STEM, building on $147 million of related investments.

“The Morrison government is determined to break down barriers that stand in the way of girls and women studying STEM subjects and excelling in the careers that follow,” minister for Science and Technology Melissa Price said.

“The study of STEM subjects and pursuit of STEM careers is essential to our national prosperity and for growing our economy. Our investments will ensure our Women in STEM ambassador, Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith, can continue to be a great advocate for gender equity in STEM and the incredible Superstars of STEM program can inspire even more role models.”

The federal government will invest $2 million in the Superstars of STEM program, allowing it to develop an additional 120 women Superstars into future leaders.

An additional $2.4 million will support the Women in STEM ambassador initiative.

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith’s Future You campaign, designed for children 8 to 12 years old and their parents, has also reached 3.1 million children, parents and carers across Australia since its launch in October 2020.

Only 20 per cent of girls reported being interested in STEM jobs before 2018, but today upwards of 68 per cent of girls are now interested in a STEM career.

The federal government will invest an additional $2.3 million to expand this national digital awareness-raising initiative.

“Supporting girls and women with opportunities to excel in these areas is not only an important issue of equity, but it bolsters the pool of available STEM-skilled workers,” Price said.

“This additional funding will continue to address structural and cultural biases that lead to the under-representation of women and girls in STEM, through amazing programs like the Superstars of STEM. The new investment also recognises the work of the Women in STEM ambassador and the Future You campaign in encouraging women and girls to consider STEM subjects and careers.”

For more information on the work of the Women in STEM ambassador, visit https://womeninstem.org.au/.

To learn more about the Future You campaign, visit https://womeninstem.org.au/futureyou/.

To learn more about the Superstars of STEM program, visit www.scienceandtechnologyaustralia.org.au/superstarsofstem.