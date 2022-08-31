Advancements made in Australia’s largest defence shipbuilding program

Shipbuilders working on the Hunter Class Frigate program have constructed the first steel ‘block’ at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.

The first block, known as Block 16, weighs over 140 tonnes and is equal to the size of two average Australian houses. Its construction involved the expertise of 35 different trades, including engineers, boiler makers, welders, fabricators, and project managers, and took 45,000 hours to complete.

Shipbuilders are initially manufacturing five prototype ship blocks which will test and refine processes, systems, tools, facilities, and workforce skills before the construction of the first Hunter class frigate. Each Hunter Class frigate will consist of 22 blocks.

The program is the largest shipbuilding program in Australian defence history and is delivered by BAE Systems Australia.

The first prototype block will not have any Hunter Class design changes and will form the middle of the frigate where there will be accommodation spaces.

Over the next couple of months, the Hunter shipbuilding program will continue to construct the second and third prototype blocks, each more complex than the one before. The prototyping program will commence the production of additional blocks incorporating Hunter class design changes and will utilise these blocks in one of the first three ships.

BAE Systems Australia managing director – maritime, Craig Lockhart said, “Throughout construction of the first prototype ship block, our highly-skilled workforce has been able to incorporate new, more efficient and effective ship-build methods and innovations into our processes.

“Already, the quality and productivity we are achieving is well above where we thought it would be at this stage of prototyping. This quality demonstrates the potential of a strong future for continuous naval shipbuilding in Australia.”

He concluded that BAE Systems is working towards achieving new benchmarks in manufacturing efficiency and quality, and the new processes developed by the company will allow greater engagement with Australian suppliers.

