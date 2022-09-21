Alice Springs business, AirTip, was announced as the latest recipient of the Northern Territory government’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF).

AirTip has been awarded $276,500 through the AMEF, bringing the total co-investment into the project to over $550,000.

AirTip is the fourth recipient of the AMEF, which is administered by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC).

Minister for advanced manufacturing, Nicole Manison said, “Advanced manufacturing is creating the jobs of the future, right here in the Northern Territory. AirTip will grow Territory-based design and engineering capability in Alice Springs.

By making these important investments, the Northern Territory government is growing industries, expanding exports, creating new opportunities for investors and securing exciting local jobs for Territorians.”

The funding will enable AirTip to scale up the design, manufacture and commercialisation of a world-first, air powered, side tipping haulage trailer in Alice Springs, accelerating advanced manufacturing capabilities and bolstering local workforces.

The bespoke haulage trailer will be used for bulk transport, pastoral and mining operations and will reduce emissions and operating costs, while increasing fleet flexibility and payload capacities.

The design will reduce the number of haulage trips, save on fuel, tyre usage, trailer wear and carbon emissions, producing an innovative product for national and potentially international customers.

The company is partnering with local businesses, Ross Engineering and the Complete Group, to scale up manufacture of the trailers. The collaboration will improve local manufacturing efficiency and empower innovation, and remove the need to source similar services from interstate.

Clarke Petrick, AirTip founder and managing director said, “This co-investment will have broader implications across the Territory, giving AirTip, Ross Engineering and the Complete Group the capability to design, engineer and fabricate componentry in Alice Springs – a capability once outsourced interstate.”

Major projects commissioner Jason Schoolmeeser said the collaboration between AirTip and local companies will bolster the Northern Territory’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, and service its mining industry.

“The Northern Territory Government is driving investment to grow a $40 billion economy by 2030 – and advanced manufacturing is playing a critical role in getting us there,” Schoolmeeser added.