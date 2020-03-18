Advanced Manufacturing Expo postponed

Reed Exhibitions has announced it will postpone this year’s Advanced Manufacturing Expo in Sydney following the Australian Government’s policy to avoid large public gatherings due to the coronavirus.

The event, which was planned to be held from May 13-15, will be held at a later date in the second half of 2020.

In a statement from AMX organisers, Reed Exhibitions said it will work closely with customers to find suitable alternative dates.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, industry partners and staff,” the statement said.

“We fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in an event like ours and we will do our utmost to help all our customers, partners and attendees to prepare for the new dates.”

The AMX team will contact customers with further details soon.