Driving Australia’s future with advanced manufacturing

The House Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Resources has launched an inquiry into advanced manufacturing to further support Australian industry.

Committee chair Rob Mitchell MP said understanding opportunities associated with advanced manufacturing is crucial for strategic growth.

“Supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing is about enhancing the things we do well by taking advantage of new and improved processes,” Mitchell said.

“We need to ensure that we are well-positioned as a nation to take advantage of new technologies and that our strategic decisions are informed by the right data. Continuing to grow the relationship between industry and our research sector is also vital.”

“We want to hear from stakeholders across industry, our tertiary sector and government about what it will take to make things better – and how we can ensure reliable growth within Australia’s manufacturing sector.”

Submissions for the Inquiry into Developing Advanced Manufacturing in Australia are now open.

The inquiry Terms of Reference can be found here.