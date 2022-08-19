Advanced manufacturers are flocking to Dandenong

A growing list of leading advanced manufacturers such as Nissan Casting Australia, skincare giant BWX and 3D printing manufacturer Spee3D are moving their operations to Dandenong in Victoria.

Greater Dandenong is located approximately 35km to the south-east of Melbourne’s CBD, and is fast becoming a hub for production excellence as well as a magnet for investment and high-skilled jobs.

“We support advanced manufacturers in Dandenong and around the state so they can expand and create secure jobs for Victorians,” minister for Industry Support and Recovery Ben Carroll said.

“Dandenong is a success story of innovation and good investment – and we will continue to back the region so it can fulfil its cement itself as one of the key advanced manufacturing precincts in Australia.”

With support from the Victorian state government, advanced manufacturers are injecting a combined investment of more than $150 million into the region and creating 230 new local jobs.

For example, the automotive component producer Nissan Casting Australia has invested $15.5 million to expand its Dandenong South facility, which produces aluminium die-cast components used in Nissan’s electric vehicle models sold worldwide.

“Advanced manufacturing is going from strength to strength in Dandenong and we’re backing the area to cement its place as a nation-leading hub for high-skill jobs and investment,” member for Dandenong Gabrielle Williams said.

Dandenong hosts almost 1,400 manufacturing businesses and over 21,000 workers as they transform a range of advanced materials into new products and create high value components for the next generation of space, aerospace, defence, mobility and medical technologies.

The highly skilled jobs that have been created in the region include engineering, production and technical roles in mechanical, mechatronics, electrical and digital technologies.

The manufacturing industry is worth around $30 billion to the Victorian economy each year, supplying more than 27 per cent to the nation’s manufacturing output.

Initiatives like the $2 billion Breakthrough Victoria Fund and the $40 million Victorian Industry Investment Fund are helping local manufacturers to grow, innovate and stimulate job creation.