Funding to advance WA hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing

ITM Power has announced that the Western Australia Government is investing $225,000 to understand the feasibility of manufacturing renewable hydrogen electrolysers within the state.

Electrolyser manufacturing is a key initiative in implementing the Western Australian Renewable Hydrogen Strategy.

The investment follows a WA Government process that invited a shortlist of electrolyser manufacturers to submit an outline for a business case for electrolyser assembly and manufacture. ITM Power has been selected to develop a business case.

The business case aims to understand the hydrogen industry’s potential for building a strong electrolyser and renewable hydrogen component manufacturing industry within WA.

The business case is expected to increase the depth of industry information available, leverage funding from the private sector, promote competition and signal to the market that WA is serious about renewable hydrogen.

As the expansion of hydrogen production continues, demand for critical equipment such as electrolysers will increase, presenting a new opportunity for the local advanced manufacturing industry.

Hydrogen Industry minister Alannah MacTiernan commented, “Developing WA’s advanced manufacturing capability to produce critical components for renewable hydrogen production just makes good sense – as it will increase the resilience of our future hydrogen supply chains.

“Funding this feasibility study is the first step toward manufacturing components for renewable hydrogen within the State. We want to be part of the full technology story in hydrogen.”

“We look forward to working closely with the partnership of ITM Power and Linde Engineering in Australia to help WA lead the nation in renewable hydrogen component manufacturing,” MacTiernan added.

Dr Neil Thompson, managing director of ITM Power said, “Western Australia’s forward-thinking Government seeks to lead the way in Australia in the manufacture of the equipment needed to produce renewable hydrogen.

“This sensible approach can deliver jobs and supply chain opportunities in the State and we are pleased to be working with the Government on this first step.”