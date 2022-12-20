Additive Assurance raises $1.6M, announces partnership with Defence and appoints industry expert to Board

Former Head of Head of Market Development at Siemens Australia has joined Additive Assurance after the company raised over one million dollars and announced partnership with Defence.

Additive Assurance, the provider of world-leading quality assurance solutions for additive manufacturing, announced that it closed a $1.6M funding round led by IP Group. This funding will support a significant expansion of Additive Assurance’s team, following on from an Accelerating Commercialisation project and a successful customer evaluation program with several leading manufacturers.

Additive Assurance has developed a unique quality assurance technology for metal additive manufacturing (3D printing). The technique allows manufacturers to ensure the structural integrity of components as they are being made and correct for anomalies when they occur. This allows 3D printing to be used in performance critical industries such as aerospace and medical devices, drastically reducing the cost of component certification, and enabling manufacturing at the location of need.

“In this time of COVID-19, the need for robust supply chains has never been more important,” said Michael Molinari, Managing Director of IP Group Australia. “Additive Assurance has developed a technology that unlocks the potential of metal 3D printing, and we’re excited to be supporting their growth.”

Alongside the investment, Additive Assurance has appointed Jürgen Schneider as a non-executive director. Schneider brings extensive expertise to the board from his previous role as Head of Market Development at Siemens Australia, among several other leadership roles. “Enabling technologies such as Additive Assurance’s QA solution will allow industry to build sovereign manufacturing capacity,” said Schneider. “I look forward to working with the team to bring their unique product to market.”

Engaging with the Defence and Aerospace sector, Additive Assurance has announced the recent sale of a pre-production system to the Defence Science and Technology Group, Australian Department of Defence.

“We’re delighted to be working with the DST Group,” said Marten Jurg Additive Assurance CEO. “DST is pushing the boundaries of advanced manufacturing and we are pleased to be a part of that mission.”