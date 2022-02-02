Action plan to support the future of manufacturing

The Morrison Government’s $2.2 billion University Research Commercialisation (URC) Action Plan hopes to translate Australian research into new commercial products and innovative jobs of the future.

At the top of the Action plan’s list of reforms is placing national manufacturing priorities at the core of Australian Government-funded research.

Acting Minister for Education and Youth Stuart Robert said the Action Plan places university innovation and industry collaboration front and centre of Australia’s economic recovery.

“This provides an overarching strategy for research commercialisation to create the next generation of great Australian products and companies. It is supported by our captains of industry and research, and backed by $2.2 billion in new investment,” Minister Robert said.

“This is a game changer for commercialisation and innovation in Australia.”

Some of the initiatives within the mega plan include:

$243 million over five years for the Trailblazer Universities program to boost prioritised R&D and drive commercialisation outcomes with industry partners.

$1.6 billion over 10 years for Australia’s Economic Accelerator – a new stage-gated competitive funding program to help university projects bridge the so called ‘valley of death’ on the road to commercialisation.

$296 million to be invested in 1800 industry PhDs and over 800 in fellows over 10 years

“Our universities generate exciting, world-leading research, while Australian businesses and industry are the commercial and employment engine rooms of the economy,” Minister Robert said.

“The University Research Commercialisation Action Plan brings these elements together to create the closer collaborative relationships that we need to focus the considerable research power of our universities on to address Australia’s national economic and industry priorities.”

The Action Plan was the product of over 12 months of extensive consultation with business and research leaders, led by the University Research Commercialisation Taskforce, and builds on best practice experience in Australia and internationally.

The latest available data shows that only 40 per cent of Australia’s researchers work in private industry, well below the OECD average.

“We know that connecting great research across all Australia’s universities, with real world problems in industry, is the key to translating science into real world solutions,” said CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall.

“Accelerating and focusing research on the problems that really matter to Australians will help us recover faster from the economic and social impacts of COVID, and make us more resilient to future disruptions.”