ABS figures show strong rise in number of manufacturing jobs

More than 91,000 manufacturing jobs have been created in the last three months, supported via the federal government’s investments to transform local manufacturing.

ABS Labour Force figures show there are now 80,000 more jobs in manufacturing than there was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures demonstrate why the government is investing $1.5 billion through its Modern Manufacturing Strategy to transform Australian manufacturing sector and leading support for industry through our gas-fired recovery, according to acting minister for Industry, Science and Technology Angus Taylor.

“Although we know current COVID restrictions are having an impact on the economy, this strong result for the quarter takes manufacturing jobs above pre-COVID levels and bodes well for our road out of COVID-19 and shows the resilience of our economy,” Taylor said.

“This is the first time that manufacturing employment has been above 1 million jobs since 2009 and highlights the importance of our fair deal on energy, the gas-fired recovery and our $1.5 billion investment under our Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

“The Strategy is all about government backing our manufacturers to back themselves. It sends a clear signal to the industry, and businesses are responding,” he said.