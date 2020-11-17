$900m submarine supply program attracts over 100 applications from Australian companies

Over 100 companies in Australia have applied to Naval Group to manufacture 23 specialised items of submarine equipment for the federal government’s Attack Class Submarine Program.

This follows the call for expressions of interest from Australian industry for hundreds of millions of dollars in work packages for the program.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the work packages will support hundreds of Australian jobs and create new opportunities for Australian businesses.

“These Australian companies will compete for work that has been assessed by Naval Group as being worth up to $900 million,” Minister Reynolds said.

“They have formally lodged interest to become part of the Attack Class Submarine Program as tier one suppliers for equipment, ranging from the submarine’s main shaft line to the weapons handling system.

“Already, almost 2,000 Australian businesses have registered their interest in broader supply chain opportunities through the Industry Capability Network portal.

“This demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to working with Naval Group to maximise opportunities for Australians in the Attack class program.”

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the level of interest expressed by Australian businesses confirmed Australian industry was ready to play a vital role in the delivery of Australia’s world class submarines.

“Australian industry is ready to be part of the Attack Class program and the Morrison Government is looking for more opportunities right across the program to maximise industry involvement,” Minister Price said.

“We are securing opportunities for Australian companies to manufacture equipment designed by Naval Group which is generally manufactured overseas.

“As design of the Attack class submarine progresses, there will be more opportunities for Australian industry to register interest for the supply of major equipment throughout the Program.

“We will continue to see opportunities for Australian industry to be involved in the delivery of this core capability, which underpins the Morrison Government’s goal of a truly sovereign defence industry.”