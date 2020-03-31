The Australian Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) has received more than 850 submissions from the industry to help the sector fight COVID-19 since their national portal launch.

Registrations ranged from broad manufacturing competencies to materials and skills sets.

The online database will be used to source essential goods and services as the demand from government, other manufacturers and frontline health workers continue to arrive.

AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said a number of manufacturers have already been identified and connected for their ability to play a role in pressing issues.

“We will be sure to share these success stories when the outcomes are made public,” he said.

“We are spreading the word of this national register.

“The broad manufacturing network has done us all proud with many federal and state agencies and other industry bodies sharing this portal widely.”

AMGC will continue to monitor portal content for surplus items that manufacturers may use in order to match supply and demand.

“We try to match supply and demand, connect the businesses, and try to allocate all your goodwill effectively,” Goennemann said.

“AMGC is grateful to play its role in supporting these efforts – and it is thanks to all of you who have registered that we can draw on your expertise to ensure a national response and that an even stronger manufacturing industry will emerge.”

The portal will remain open for registrations to draw on industry expertise as the organisation works with government and the sector to identify needs and priorities.