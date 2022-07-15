$8 million for seed innovations in WA med-tech

The Western Australian government’s inaugural Innovation Seed Fund 2022 will see 17 innovative medical and health research projects share in $8 million in funding to improve health and medical outcomes.

“The McGowan government has moved to establish an innovation seed fund to drive prototype development and fast track these ideas to market,” Medical Research minister Stephen Dawson said.

“This vital investment supports local innovators, but will also help drive health and medical innovation to improve the health and wellbeing of the Western Australian community. The Innovation Seed Fund provides an opportunity to diversify the WA economy and create health and medical innovation jobs.

One med-tech company sharing in the funding through the Future Health Research and Innovation Fund initiative, VeinTech Technologies, has been granted $500,000 to develop VeinWave – a portable device small enough to fit in your palm that promises to make intravenous cannulation easier and more effective.

Another promising prototype is “PainChek,” for children with disabilities who are unable to communicate that they are in pain.

“What the Doctor said” is another innovation that aims to provide accessible and personalised home-care advice on opioid medication, sent to the phone of hospital outpatients.

The state government’s Future Health Research and Innovation (FHRI) Fund is providing support to innovators to develop and commercialise ideas, create high-level health sector jobs and enhance the production/manufacturing capacity in the state.

The Innovation Seed Fund helps nurture health and medical innovation and bridge the gap by offering innovators funding to develop their idea and build sustainable businesses.

More information about the Innovation Seed Fund 2022 recipients can be found here.