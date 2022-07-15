$8 million for seed innovations in WA med-tech

The Western Australian government’s inaugural Innovation Seed Fund 2022 will see 17 innovative medical and health research projects share in $8 million in funding to improve health and medical outcomes. 

“The McGowan government has moved to establish an innovation seed fund to drive prototype development and fast track these ideas to market,” Medical Research minister Stephen Dawson said. 

“This vital investment supports local innovators, but will also help drive health and medical innovation to improve the health and wellbeing of the Western Australian community. The Innovation Seed Fund provides an opportunity to diversify the WA economy and create health and medical innovation jobs. 

One med-tech company sharing in the funding through the Future Health Research and Innovation Fund initiative, VeinTech Technologies, has been granted $500,000 to develop VeinWave – a portable device small enough to fit in your palm that promises to make intravenous cannulation easier and more effective.  

Another promising prototype is “PainChek,” for children with disabilities who are unable to communicate that they are in pain. 

“What the Doctor said” is another innovation that aims to provide accessible and personalised home-care advice on opioid medication, sent to the phone of hospital outpatients.  

The state government’s Future Health Research and Innovation (FHRI) Fund is providing support to innovators to develop and commercialise ideas, create high-level health sector jobs and enhance the production/manufacturing capacity in the state. 

The Innovation Seed Fund helps nurture health and medical innovation and bridge the gap by offering innovators funding to develop their idea and build sustainable businesses. 

More information about the Innovation Seed Fund 2022 recipients can be found here. 

Innovation Team Lead  Responsible Entity  Project Title  Funding Awarded 
Mr Nikhilesh BAPPOO  VeinTech Pty Ltd  Developing a commercialisation-ready and clinically compatible prototype of the VeinWave to reduce cannulation insertion failure  500,000 
A/Prof Jenny DOWNS  Telethon Kids Institute on behalf of the Centre for Child Health Research, UWA  Detecting pain in kids who can’t tell you it hurts: PainChek® for children with disabilities  392,820 
Dr Sarah DOYLE  What the Doctor Said Pty Ltd  An innovation to provide personalised, mobile-accessible discharge instructions for opioid medications for patients attending the emergency department, ambulatory care and hospital outpatients department at East Metropolitan Health Service  462,332 
Prof Wendy ERBER  The University of Western Australia  Precision Diagnostics for Blood Cancers  499,632 
Prof Sue FLETCHER  Murdoch University  Modulation of the Autophagy Pathway to treat Neurogenerative Diseases  497,956 
A/Prof Juliana HAMZAH  Curtin University  Novel medicine to improve blood circulation in patients with peripheral artery disease  496,715 
A/Prof Tim INGLIS  The University of Western Australia  FAST STRIDES: Flow cytometry-assisted Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Software to Translate Innovative Diagnostics for trEating Sepsis  497,190 
Prof Terrance JOHNS  Telethon Kids Institute on behalf of the Centre for Child Health Research, UWA  Repurposing ion channel drugs to treat brain cancer  499,406 
Prof Yogesan KANAGASINGAM  Medivitals Pty Ltd  AI based remote monitoring platform with medical grade wearable bioband technologies  383,250 
A/Prof Anthony KICIC  Telethon Kids Institute  Making bacteriophage therapy a reality: Implementation of a novel treatment pipeline to treat antimicrobial-resistant infections  500,000 
A/Prof Joost LESTERHUIS  Telethon Kids Institute on behalf of the Centre for Child Health Research, UWA  Activating the power of anti-cancer immunity using small molecule drugs  496,351 
A/Prof Joost LESTERHUIS  Telethon Kids Institute on behalf of the Centre for Child Health Research, UWA  Intraoperative immunotherapy to prevent cancer recurrence after surgery  497,156 
A/Prof Samuel LUNDIN  Biotome Pty Ltd  Development of Helitope, a precision immunological diagnostic to determine gastric cancer risk  497,000 
Prof Bill MORGAN  AECONA Pty Ltd  OcuLinx™: A portable hand-held device for non-invasive measurement of intracranial pressure via the eye  500,000 
Dr Matthew PAYNE  The University of Western Australia  Refining a novel molecular diagnostic test for prediction of women at high risk of preterm birth  357,017 
A/Prof Ming YEW  Innova Medical Pty Ltd  Taking the Fuss out of Pus: A novel medical device for the percutaneous treatment of skin abscesses in an ambulatory setting  498,973 
Prof Minghao ZHENG  The University of Western Australia  Bio-textile collagen rope as a novel substitute to autografts for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction  484,396 
      Total  8,060,194 

 

