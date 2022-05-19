$630,000 to develop new uses for recycled materials

Five successful projects will share in $630,000 to design and develop new uses for recycled materials in everyday products under the Recycling Victoria Innovation Fund.

Through the latest round of recipients, Victoria will avoid over 660 tonnes of waste per year and create more than 40 jobs.

“By accelerating businesses take-up of circular economy opportunities, we’re creating jobs and cutting costs to Victorians – and keeping our communities and the environment flourishing by reducing waste,” minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said.

“These projects will have an exponential impact on Victorian construction and manufacturing, which will cut costs for Victorians.”

Construction business Cross Laminated Offsite Solutions (CLOS) received $150,000 to share how its prefabrication of housing components – including floor, wall, and roof panels – is faster, cheaper and cuts waste.

CLOS will show other construction companies how its offsite construction method reduces structural build time by 50 per cent, overall build time by 25 per cent and waste materials by an estimated 50 per cent, compared to traditional onsite methods.

Panels prefabricated in CLOS’s Avalon factory will be used to construct 26 townhouses on Geelong’s waterfront as well as four units in Reservoir later this year. Prefabrication will mean the net-zero dwellings can be simply bolted together on site with the finished homes being made available to families in need, using a shared-equity finance model.

The remaining four projects in this round include:

A University of Melbourne-led project to explore ways to safely reuse disposable hospital gowns, which has received $100,000;

Outdoor clothing manufacturer Kathmandu, which will explore renewal and resale of damaged or unwanted clothing with $150,000 in funding;

A project led by Deakin University to support research into the development of bio-based yarns and fabrics, based on nest fibres of Australian native bees, was awarded almost $150,000; and

Local fashion label A.BCH will develop a system to avoid textiles waste by redistributing surplus fabrics to businesses and consumers via an online platform with $85,000 in funding.

For more information about the funded projects, visit cebic.vic.gov.au/grants-funding-and-investment.