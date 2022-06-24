$50 million builds Queensland manufacturers’ capabilities

The Queensland government is bolstering the abilities of Queensland manufacturers through a $50 million investment to continue two major grants programs focused on building skill and capability.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher said this year’s budget has allocated more funding for the Made in Queensland and the Manufacturing Hubs Grant Programs over the next two years.

“These funding programs not only support Queensland manufacturers, they also drive up the number of good, secure jobs created, and stimulate economic growth right across Queensland,” Butcher said.

“Made in Queensland is receiving $40 million for two more rounds, over the next two years, to continue helping small and medium manufacturers to increase international competitiveness through adopting new technologies.”

Made in Queensland has been a successful program, with over 105 advanced manufacturing projects supported and over $140 million in private sector investment, Butcher said.

“On top of that, I’m excited to say the Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program will receive $10 million over the next two years, to continue supporting regional manufacturers through special services that help them scale their business and take advantage of growth opportunities,” he said.

“Already these two programs have seen more than 5,800 jobs created and supported to date, with more on the cards for the future. This investment is a win for manufacturers and a win for the regions.

The Manufacturing Hub Grant funding is in addition to the $17.7 million announced, earlier this year, which locks in Queensland’s Manufacturing Hubs for the long-term.

“These hubs provide a place for local manufacturing businesses to receive expert advice and support for transition into advanced manufacturing,” Butcher said.

Also, $5 million has been allocated to develop the state government’s Battery Industry Strategy.

“This is part of our government’s implementation of the Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan to grow and diversify the industry,” Butcher said. “Queensland has a unique opportunity to extend the local supply chain for new economy minerals, particularly the development of battery chemicals and possibly battery manufacturing.

“We want to equip our manufacturers to take advantage of emerging opportunities and that includes value adding here in Queensland. Our Battery Industry Strategy will support the development of the battery manufacturing industry in Queensland.”

For more information about the Queensland State Budget, visit budget.qld.gov.au.