$43 billion investment for energy and green manufacturing in NSW

The Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) has attracted $43 billion in potential investments for large-scale energy and green manufacturing projects.

Following a call for expressions of interest, 44 projects were registered, potentially delivering 17 gigawatts of generation and storage capacity, according to minister of energy Matt Kean.

Over $35 billion in potential investments has been registered from 10 wind generation projects, with 8 located offshore.

Registrations of interest have also been received from five solar projects, 16 energy storage projects including 11 batteries, four pumped hydro projects, four hydrogen production and two hydrogen electricity generation projects, and three new load projects including green steel manufacturing.

“The Illawarra REZ will help deliver cheap and reliable energy, power existing industries, support emerging industries to thrive and create thousands of new jobs in the future,” he said.

Kean said this highlights the variety of large-scale energy projects being developed in the region, which ensure the Illawarra’s role as a leading renewable energy economy.

“The Illawarra has a proud history of manufacturing and the REZ will only build on this legacy, with ROI projects including emerging manufacturing industries such as green steel production,” he added.

The information provided through the registrations of interest will be used by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to inform the timing, capacity, design and location of the Illawarra REZ. To design and deliver the REZ, EnergyCo will closely engage with industry, government, local communities and other involved stakeholders.

The REZ is expected to be formally declared under the NSW Government’s Electricity Roadmap legislation by the end of this year.