$4.45 million to boost advanced manufacturing in the NT

Manufacturers based in the Northern Territory will soon gain access to a multi-million-dollar advanced manufacturing facility housing robotic and bespoke automation products and services. This will support the implementation of technology such as robotic welders, automated pick and pack systems and product inspection services.



The project will see Diverseco and Charles Darwin University (CDU) co-develop four new robotic and automation micro credential qualifications tailored to the region and boost local skills and knowledge in advanced processes and machinery for the industry.

“This exciting collaboration will support the advancement of the NT’s manufacturing industry by leveraging its manufacturing capabilities in the defence, transport, logistics, agriculture, mining and waste industries,” minister for Advanced Manufacturing Nicole Manison said.

“Growing the Territory’s advanced manufacturing industry is a key part of our strategy to grow the economy to 40 billion by 2030 and create more jobs.”

The commitment will enable Diverseco to expand its support services to local manufacturers wishing to advance their operations. It will also improve staff capability through access to the latest technology, training programs, design services, equipment implementation, and operations and maintenance activities.

“Diverseco looks forward to delivering this unique business solution into the Northern Territory and has every confidence that it will be well received by local industry and create further commercial opportunities for local manufacturers,” Diverseco managing director Brenton Cunningham said.

“Diverseco seeks to create solutions at the edge of possibility and the more importance we give to skill development, the more competent will be our youth.”

Diverseco and its project partners will provide on-site technical support and training services to local businesses seeking to adopt advanced technologies in their operations and support these businesses to upskill their staff. The facility will also be available to local business to demonstrate these technologies and develop tailored automated solutions for their individual business needs.

“Since the launch of the AMEF last year, AMGC and the Territory government have built a solid understanding of the manufacturing capabilities that exist in the Territory and the needs of the industry allowing us to support industry growth,” AMGC NT director Charmaine Phillips said.

“Diverseco’s presence in the NT will give local manufacturers direct access to leading technology and training resulting in skills, capability and jobs growth across the industry.”

This is the latest co-investment awarded under the NT’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF), which is administered by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC). AMEF will provide almost half a million dollars towards this initiative, giving industry the ability to experience and test the latest in automation technology. The total project represents a $4.45 million investment into the NT’s manufacturing ecosystem.

“Advanced manufacturing will be a major jobs driver of the future, and this new partnership will provide local manufacturers with the ability to turn their dreams into realities,” NT chief minister Natasha Fyles said.

“By growing Territory capabilities in advanced manufacturing, we are expanding industries and export opportunities, creating new opportunities for investors and exciting job opportunities for Territorians.”

Diverseco will support the advancement of NT’s manufacturing industry by leveraging its and CDU’s manufacturing capabilities spanning defence, transport, logistics, agriculture, mining and waste disciplines, focusing on: