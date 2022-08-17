3ME Technology appoints a new chair as company scales up

An Australian heavy-vehicle battery manufacturer, 3ME Technology, has announced that Dr Dallas Wilkinson has been appointed as the new chair of the Board. Wilkinson succeeds Richard Eveleigh, who has transitioned to non-executive director after serving as chair for five years.

Wilkinson is the current chair of Austmine and is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of mining services industry experience.

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed to this role at an exciting time in 3ME Technology’s development,” he said. “I am impressed with the progress 3ME Technology has made in electrifying heavy vehicles which will make a pronounced impact on the quest to decarbonise and address the growing demand for alternate energy sources.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board and the talented team to continue to grow through offering their innovative, world class solutions for battery powered heavy vehicles.”

Wilkinson’s extensive international mining services career spans activities across the value chain of the mining services life cycle from research and development to manufacturing and operations to technology commercialisation and intellectual property protection.

His knowledge of risk and safety focus coupled with a “people and customer centricity” approach will further support the growth of 3ME Technology’s pioneering battery technology.

Prior to his appointment as chair, Wilkinson was the regional managing director, Asia Pacific for a global IP company, Dennemeyer. He also held global and regional leadership roles focused on ground support, mining chemicals and explosives.

“Dallas’ impressive history of leadership and knowledge of the Australian mining services sector, coupled with his experience in working with global clients and technology, makes him the ideal person to support 3ME Technology in this exciting scale-up phase,” Eveleigh said.

Everleigh oversaw the successful development and industry trials of 3ME Technology’s Bladevolt battery system over the last five years and led a recent capital raise of $20 million from the Australian Business Growth Fund and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

“3ME Technology established its bedrock for scale-up under Richard’s patronage and we thank him for his guidance, resilience and infinite mindset which has enabled the company to thrive during unprecedented times. Richard’s continued involvement will support us in accelerating adoption of our technology by influential first movers in our target markets,” 3ME Technology CEO Justin Bain said.

“Dallas’ experience and strong commitment to the growth, development and guidance of our team is a huge advantage at this exciting next phase of growth.”